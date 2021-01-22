Amazon Republic Day Sale: Check Out These Impressive Discount Offers On TV And Mobile

Amazon sale is live again in January just like every year. The Amazon Sale has started from January 20 and will last until January 23. The sale was accessible to all the Amazon Prime members a day early i.e 12 AM January 19, 2021. Check out these impressive deals and Amazon offers on this Amazon Republic Day sale.

ALSO READ| Sushant Singh Rajput's Niece Misses His 'thank You, Beta' Message, Shares Her Gift For SSR

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Discounts On smartphones and TV models

The Great Republic Day Sale has brought a variety of small and medium price ranged products in various categories including fashion, essentials, tech, etc. Customers who are interested to check out the sale deals should note that they can avail a 10% discount when they purchase through SBI credit cards on select products. People should also note that the event coincides with Flipkart sale as well, which would continue till January 24.

Amazon mobile offers

iPhone 12 mini - The 64GB variant is available at Rs 64,490 from its original MRP of Rs 69,900. Its 128GB variant is available at 69,490 (MRP Rs 74,900).

OnePlus 8 (6GB, 128GB) can be availed at Rs. 39,999 (original MRP Rs. 41,999). The bundled exchange offer along with this model would help avail a discount of max Rs. 12,400 discount.

Samsung Galaxy M51 (Rs. 20,999) - The the original price of this model is Rs 28,999. While SBI credit card users can avail an additional discount of Rs. 1500 on this model.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (Rs. 14,999) - Original price of the same is 18,999. The sale would help take off 1000 INR in discount, however, if Amazon's bundled exchange offer is availed, then the customer can take another Rs 12,400 off from the discounted price by swapping an old smartphone.

Oppo Find X2 (Rs. 51,990) - Original price is Rs 69,990.

ALSO READ| Papa Ranjeet Extends Best Wishes To 'Cafe Ranjeet' In Bhopal; Urges To Offer Good Services

Amazon TV offers

TCL 55-inch AI 4K Ultra HD TV is available at Rs 43,499 (original price Rs 1,09,990)

Samsung The Serif Series 49-inch 4K TV is available at Rs 84,990 (original price Rs 1,29,900)

Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV is available at Rs 68,990 (original price Rs 76,990)

LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV is available at Rs 1,34,890 (original price Rs 2,49,990)

OnePlus Q1 Series 4K is available at Rs 84,899 (original price Rs 99,900)

ALSO READ| Two Fairy Penguins Hugging And Watching Melbourne Lights Becomes An Award-winning Photo

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Her 'The Matrix 4' Role Is Something Unexpected; Details