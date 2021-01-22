Papa Ranjeet Extends Best Wishes To 'Cafe Ranjeet' In Bhopal; Urges To Offer Good Services

Veteran Bollywood actor Ranjeet took to his social media handle and shared a picture, which he says was sent by "a lot of people" to him, on Thursday. Interestingly, the picture featured a hoarding of a cafe in Bhopal, which is presumably named after the veteran Bollywood actor. Interestingly, the red-colour hoarding also imprinted young Ranjeet in the middle. Instagramming the picture, Ranjeet pulled the leg of the owner of the cafe as they did not ask for Ranjeet's permission. Later, "Papa Ranjeet" also extended good wishes while requesting the owner to provide good services. Scroll down to take a look at Ranjeet café in Bhopal.

Ranjeet café in Bhopal

READ | Ranjeet To Make His Debut In Web Series In 'Becharey'; Read Details

Within a few hours, a handful of followers of Ranjeet on the photo-sharing platform flooded the comments section with various emojis. On the other hand, an Instagram user wrote, "That's So gentle and genuineness of yours". Meanwhile, a fan expressed that he would love to visit the cafe named after Ranjeet and suggested that there should be a chain of it. Musical artist Zora Randhawa also dropped a quirky comment as he wrote, "Ayeeee", an iconic voice made by Ranjeet. Another Instagram user claimed that he read the entire caption of the post with the same voice and expression of Ranjeet.

READ | 'Ranjeet Sir Is Very Cool And Humble', Says 'Becharey' Co-actor Rahul Datta

A peek into Ranjeet's Instagram

Interestingly, the 74-year-old actor is an avid social media user as he keeps his fans posted with his whereabouts. Recently, he re-shared a video-post, which is a precap of his appearance in The Kapil Sharma Show. This weekend, along with Bindu and Gulshan Grover, he will appear on the comedy show for the villain special bit. Apart from this video-post, he has shared numerous throwback pictures from the sets of his various projects, on his media wall.

READ | 'Omprakash Zindabaad Is Based On Rape Compensation Scandal', Says Producer Khalid Kidwai

On the professional front, last year in December, Ranjeet made his OTT debut with a web-series titled Becharey. The series also featured Amita Yadav, Prateek Chaudhary, Sambhav Jain, Himanshu Bhatt and Rahul Datta. The series is about four boys and a girl struggling in personal and professional lives.

READ | Ranjeet Reveals He Was Thrown Out Of His House When He Played A Villain For The First Time

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.