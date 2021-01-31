Karanvir Bohra's Movies That You Must Add To Your Watchlist Right Away

TV actor Karanvir Bohra started his career as a child artist and got his big break with Shararat. He has done various TV shows throughout his career and has also appeared in reality shows. Fans might be amazed to know that Karanvir has also been a part of movies. Read further to know more about the actor's movies.

Karanvir Bohra's movies

Tejaa (1990)

Karanvir made his debut with Sanjay Dutt starter Tejaa that was released in 1990. He played the role of young Tejaa in the movie. Later on, Sanjay Dutt plays the role of adult Tejaa. The movie also stars Kimi Katkar, Amrish Puri, Ranjeet and many more.

Kismat Konnection (2008)

The movie was released on July 18, 2008, and featured Shahid Kapoor and Vidya Balan in the lead role. Karanvir played the role of Dev Kataria, a spoilt brat and businessman. The movie is a remake of the Hollywood film, Just My Luck which stars Lindsay Lohan and Chris Pine.

Love Yoou Soniye (2013)

Karanvir made a debut in Punbaji film industry with Love Yoou Soniye. The movie also featured his wife Teejay Sidhu. The couple also produced the film and the story revolves around their love story struggles.

Mumbai 125KM (2014)

The movie was released on October 17, 2014, and marked Karanvir's Tamil debut. He plays the role of Prem alongside Veena Malik who plays the role of Poonam. The horror movie was a loose adaptation of American film Dead End (2003 film).

Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi (2017)

The movie was released on September 15, 2017, starring Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vir Das and Prem Chopra. Karanvir played the role of Paresh Rawal's son. The movie revolved around a Punjabi (Rishi Kapoor) and a Gujarati (Paresh Rawal) whose children are to marry each other.

Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna (2019)

The movie stars Karanvir Bohra as Dhruv, Priya Banerjee as Ananya Tripathi and Sameer Kochar as Ranvir Dhillion. The movie is a romantic thriller and revolves around a cafe and bookstore owner (Dhruv) falling in love with novelist Ananya. The movie was released on July 5, 2019.

Karanvir Bohra's TV shows

Karanvir Bohra's TV shows include Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Shararat, Naagin 2 and Qubool Hai. He has also appeared in various reality shows like Nach Baliye 4, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi Darr Ka Blockbuster. On the work front, he is currently shooting for his upcoming movie, Kutub Minar.

