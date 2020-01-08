Rannvijay Singha Adorable Photos With Wife And Kid Are Too Cute To Miss!

Rannvijay Singha who is currently the host of MTV Splitsvilla Season 12 is married to Priyanka Vohra since April 2014. They have an adorable daughter Kainaat whom they welcomed in 2017 as well.

For those who follow Rannvijay Singha know that he is a doting dad to baby Kainaat as he often posts his Instagram post with his daughter.

Take a look at some of the best family pics of Rannvijay Singha along with his beautiful wife Prianka Vohra and daughter.

Rannvijay Singha family photos

Rannvijay Singha along with his wife and daughter celebrated Christmas last year. His wife has been brought up in New York and her classy dressing sense is one of the highlights of her Instagram posts along with his celeb husband.

Rannvijay shared his love for his darling daughter on her second birthday as an emotional father. Check out the post.

Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone often hang out as they are the co-hosts of their show on MTV together. In the post, they have shared a family post showing both of their kids along with their spouses.

Rannvijay Singha is currently working on the 17th season of Roadies whose airing date would be announced soon. Along with being the host of the dating show Splitsvilla which airs on MTV every Friday, he also has his own sportswear brand.

Rannvijay Singha rose to fame after winning the first season of Roadies after which he became the face of the show being the judge on Roadies for many seasons.

