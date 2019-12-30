Splitsvilla 12 Host Rannvijay Singha Turns 'love Guru' For Boys And Girls

MTV Splitsvilla is a dating reality show where boys and girls come to find their 'Ideal Match'. This season of the show was telecast from October 16. Splitsvilla is currently airing its 12th season hosted by Rannvijay Singh and Sunny Leone.

Splitsvilla 12 has come up with a segment called Villa Secrets on Voot app where 'Splitsvillans' reveal secrets about themselves or other interesting things. However, this time it was not a Splitsvillan, rather the host, Rannvijay Singha who came for a segment called ‘Hints! You are dating A Wrong Girl’. He became the love guru for the segment and gave a few tips and tricks to the boys to understand the dating game.

The first sentence that Rannvijay revealed for Splitsvilla 12, which spelt trouble for the men on it was a girl asking “You did not come in your Audi?” He says that hearing this, one should “run away” instantly. The second line that Rannvijay revealed was when someone asks “Where is your, that, Rolex watch?” The third line that one should beware of is if someone treats them like a driver and asks to come to pick them and their friend to go to the shopping mall. The fourth thing that spells danger is if one is waiting for their date for a long time and the other person gives the excuse of no call balance.

The next thing that Rannvijay Singh claimed that people should beware of is if someone is overtly jealous and hounds one with questions at the name of someone else. The next thing that Rannvijay revealed was if someone talks too much about her ex-partner. He says that in such a case, the person is still hung over their ex. That was all for love guru Rannvijay’s dating tips.

Splitsvilla 12 updates

Meanwhile, this weekend on Splitsvilla 12, Ashish and Miesha lost their power as Chosen Ones. Bhavya and Uday became the Chosen Ones winning the mental compatibility task with full score. They too qualified for the semi-finale of Splitsvilla 12 along with Ashish and Miesha. Meanwhile, there will be a competition between Shrey-Priyamvada and Soundarya-Sambhav to determine who will join Piyush and Arshiya in the dumping zone for the next Dome Session of Splitsvilla 12.

