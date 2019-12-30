MTV Splitsvilla X2 Host Rannvijay Singha Reveals How They Survive Dome Sessions

MTV Splitsvilla X2 has been one of the most-followed reality shows. The television show is aired on MTV at the end of the week. Rannvijay Singha, the host of the show, recently posted about how to deal with the dome session in the reality show. He has also spoken about how the hosts deal with elimination.

How Rannvijay Singha deals with the dumping sessions in MTV Splitsvilla X2

MTV Splitsvilla X2 consists of a bunch of contestants who compete against each other to find their ideal match. Every week, a contestant is eliminated from the reality show. The process of elimination is called the ‘dome session’. In this session, an ideal match is chosen and discussions on various topics are done, while one contestant has to leave. Dome session might come out to be emotionally overwhelming.

Rannvijay Singha recently revealed how he deals with the dome sessions along with the co-host Sunny Leone. The actor posted a picture of the duo and spoke about three phases to deal with the dome session. In the caption for the post, he has written how meditation before the dome session helps. He has added a second point, where he has written about welcoming to the dome session. As the third point of the series, he has written that if one is dumped, he writes, “bye-bye, please go, safe journey”. He has also wished them luck at the end of it. In the picture, the hosts Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone can be seen meditating. Have a look at the post here.

Uday and Bhavya: The new chosen ones of MTV Splitsvilla X2

In a recent episode of MTV Splitsvilla X2, the contestants were given a three-round task. In the first round, the contestants had a ramp walk. The winner of the task would have been declared safe from the next dome session. The task was won by Uday and Bhavya, who went on to become the chosen ones.

