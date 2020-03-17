Rannvijay Singha & Ashish Bhatia's 'Hips Don't Lie' Clip Will Make You Miss Splitsvilla 8

Rannvijay Singha who is currently entertaining his fans as the super judge of the reality show Roadies Revolution. The VJ shares a great bond with the Splitsvilla 8 fame Ashish Bhatia. The duo is often seen catching up for making several Tik Tok videos or just to hang out with each other. Recently, months after Splitsvilla 8, Rannvijay Singha and Ashish Bhatia were seen grooving on the song Hips Don’t Lie as Ashish Bhatia introduced a new challenge.

In the video, Rannvijay Singha and Ashish Bhatia are seen dancing on Hips Don’t Lie mixed with pop beats. The two are seen popping, locking and pulling off several dance styles together while ending it with a hook step. Rannvijay Singha and Ashish Bhatia were seen pulling off casual styles that are joggers and a full-sleeve pullover. While Rannvijay wore basics that are a black pullover and grey joggers complemented with a cap and orange sneakers, on the other hand, Ashish Bhatia kept a sporty look with a graphic pullover and dark grey joggers complemented with white-black sneakers.

With the video, Ashish Bhatia introduced a new dance challenge for his fans. He titled the challenge as #BoomBruhxSquadRann. Ashish also asked his fans to practice this challenge and tag him. The MTV Roadies Rising contestant Samyuktha Hegde commented on the picture and appreciated the duo. In the recent past, Ashish Bhatia shared another video with Rannvijay Singha. In this video, the duo was seen dancing on the song Oh Na Na. In the video, both were seen saying hello to each other by shaking legs with each other and later ending it with a hook step.

