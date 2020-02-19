Rannvijay Singha Meets 'Roadies' Guru Raghu Ram's Son Rhythm; See Pic

Roadies guru Raghu Ram is making the headlines as he turned a father recently. On this occasion, Rannvijay Singha took time off his busy schedule and met Ram’s son, along with his daughter. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Rannvijay Singha meets Roadies guru Raghu Ram's son Rhythm

On February 19, 2020, Singha took to his official social media handle to post a photo that featured him, his daughter Kainaat, and Raghu Ram’s wife, and son.

In the photo, Singh’s daughter is sitting on Natalie Di Luccio’s lap, while Singh is holding baby Rhythm. He captioned the photo saying, “Meet #RhythmRam 💕! @instaraghu and @nataliediluccio congratulations!! He is beautiful! @singhakainaat is so excited to teach him the ropes of being a #bossbaby !!” Here is the Instagram post that has garnered almost around 1 lakh likes by the fans within five hours.

Fans are flooding Singha’s comment box with heart emojis and blessings. For the unversed, Singha is a former actor, model and television celebrity. He is most known for making an appearance on MTV’s Roadies. He has also hosted the show and has been a part of Roadies since 2003. He has appeared as a judge on multiple shows.

Singha has also appeared in movies like London Dreams, and Action Replayy. Rannvijay Singha made his Pollywood debut with the 2011 flick Dharti.

