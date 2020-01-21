Ashish Bhatia, Runner Up Of Splitsvilla 12 Did THIS After Losing The Title

MTV Splitsvilla 12 is one of the most famous television dating reality shows. The concept of the show is where the young boys and girls meet in a place called Villa. In this Villa, they bond and form a chemistry. This well is well acquainted with the expression of emotions. Fights and tantrums are an important part of this villa and the show. There are tasks that the contestants on the show are supposed to perform in order to win their love. The show is hosted by Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singh.

Splitsvilla X2 had an extremely successful season with each episode. The winners of the show have been announced. Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal have won Splitsvilla 12. Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer were the second runner up of Splitsvilla 12. The couple immediately broke down after losing the show. Ashish Bhatia was initially a part of MTV Roadies season 16, even though he could not win the show, he was still very popular and was very hopeful when he entered Splitsvilla 12. Ashish was known to be one of the very few consistent performers of the show as well as his partner Miesha Iyer was also dedicated and passionate to lift the Splitsvilla 12 trophy.

Ashish is also known to be a fantastic dancer and rapper. The contestant took his loss sportingly and also composed and performed a rap. The rap song is titled as "Haar Ke Bhi Jeet Gaya" and it is dedicated to his Splitsvilla 12 journey. He took to his social media handle to share his song.

Watch the song here

