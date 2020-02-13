Ammy Virk Calls Ranveer Singh 'bada Bhai', Says 'he Takes Care Of Team Like His Brothers'

Ammy Virk is gearing up for his big Bollywood debut in the Kabir Khan directorial '83 which details the story of the Indian cricket team's iconic win in the 1983 World Cup tournament. The Punjabi actor and singer will essay the role of former Indian ace bowler Balwinder Sandhu who had been instrumental in India's victory. The actor spoke to an agency about his experience of working with Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh who will be leading the pack of cricketers as the 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan film.

Read | Ammy Virk's adorable pictures with his 'Qismat 2' co-star, Sargun Mehta

Ammy hailed Ranveer Singh as his 'bada bhai' (elder brother) while speaking about his experience of working with 'Ranveer paaji'. He shared that despite his stardom, Ranveer always took care of the entire team like his little brothers. Ammy Virk also revealed that signing the film itself had been a dream come true for him since he had aspired to foray Bollywood since childhood.

Read | Who is Ammy Virk? Here's all you need to know about the '83 actor

The Muklawa actor will also feature in Abhishek Dudhaiya's upcoming war drama Bhuj: The Pride Of India as an Air Force pilot along with actors Ajay Devgn, Ihana Dhillon and Sonakshi Sinha. Ammy claimed that he feels blessed to represent India in both of his upcoming films in Bollywood. The actor has done a lot of successful Punjabi films in the past and is currently busy with the promotion of Sufna which is scheduled to release in theatres on Valentine's Day.

Read | Ammy Virk's best voguish looks that you must check out

About ‘83

’83 is an upcoming sports biography directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Adinath Kothare, Saqib Saleem, Dhairya Karwa, Sahil Khattar, Dinker Sharma, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, and Ammy Virk. The movie- ‘83 casts Ammy Virk as ace cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

The plot of the film revolves around Dev's journey of life as well as how he became the captain of the India national cricket team and won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. ‘83 movie is produced by Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone, and Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is expected to release in three languages including Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. ’83 movie is slated to release theatres on April 10, 2020.

Read | Ranveer Singh reveals 'Dil Da Raja' Ammy Virk's look as Balwinder Singh Sandhu in '83

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.