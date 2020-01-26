'83: Ranveer Singh Bonds With Kamal Haasan In A Sweet Candid Moment, See Pics

'83 makers organised a first look launch of the film and while several pictures of the gala affair have made its way on social media, there are a few of Ranveer Singh bonding with Kamal Haasan. Sharing a candid moment, the two actors can be seen engaged in a deep conversation as the photographer clicks away.

In the first picture, Singh can be seen being his true fashionable self, donning a bright red attire, striking a pose in front of the camera. Whereas, in another one, he can be seen wearing formals along with a blue blazer.

Ranveer Singh bonds with Kamal Haasan

Ranveer Singh essaying the role of the Haryana Hurricane Kapil Dev in a film is something the entire nation is looking forward to witnessing, in Kabir Khan's upcoming film '83. The first look poster of the film was released with great enthusiasm and grand fare at the iconic Sathyam Cinemas in Chennai, where the entire cast gathered for the first time along with superstars of Indian cricket, Kapil Dev and K Srikkanth

The film '83 features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev, Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Addinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri and R Badree as Sunil Valson.

