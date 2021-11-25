Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt sure know how to party and also take out time for the same. The actors, who starred together in the 2019 hit Gully Boy, are currently shooting for their upcoming flick Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. They recently took out some time to enjoy themselves at a concert in Gurugram.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were recently spotted at an AP Dhillon concert taking place in Gurugram. The duo is currently shooting for their new film in Delhi and seemingly spent some time grooving on the singer's powerful Punjabi tracks. As per a few videos surfacing on the internet, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were dressed in shades of black and grey. Alia Bhatt donned a maroon top underneath a black leather jacket and paired it with matching pants. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh looked uber cool in a grey denim jacket. As always, Ranveer Singh's style was on point as the Bajirao Mastaani actor completed his look with a hat and black glasses.

In one of the videos, the duo was seen dancing to a Punjabi track. While Alia was grooving, Ranveer could be seen waving his hands up in the air. In another video, Alia Bhatt could be seen interacting with one of her die-hard fans. As the fan claimed she met her in 2014, Alia asserted she could remember her face and asked her not to cry.

Details about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh began shooting for their upcoming film back in August. Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt shared a video from the sets of the film. The clip saw Alia and Ranveer in their costumes and also featured Manish Malhotra and other crew members. Alia Bhatt sported a red saree while Ranveer wore an animal print outfit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor also has Brahmastra, RRR, Jee Le Zara and Darlings in her kitty. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh will soon star in '83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. Ranveer Singh also made his television debut, a few weeks ago, as a host of the new reality game show, The Big Picture, on ColorsTV.

Image: Instagram/@instantbollywood/Twitter/@teamofaliabhatt