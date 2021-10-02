Ranveer Singh All Set To Mark His TV Debut On THIS Day; Watch Promo

Actor Ranveer Singh is all geared up to mark his much-awaited television debut. The energetic actor announced his TV debut with Colors' The Big Picture some time ago, but the channel has now announced a release date for Singh's fans to stay glued to their screens. Colors announced that the game show for which the actor will be a part of is all set to air on October 16.

Ranveer Singh's TV debut with The Big Picture

Colors took to their Twitter account to share the promo of Ranveer Singh's TV debut. The actor will soon be seen on The Big Picture, which will be a fun-filled quiz show. The actor was seen making an energetic entry onto the stage as Malhari song from his hit film Bajirao Mastani played in the background. The actor's entry stole the stage as he walked onto the show in a suit and greeted the audience members with a warm smile. The show will air on October 16 at 8.30 PM on weekends. The channel wrote, "Machaiye shor kyunki intezaar hoga no more, aa rahe hain Ranveer lekar ek anokha quiz show. Dekhiye The Big Picture, 16th October se, Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. #TheBigPicture #TaqdeerKiTareekh #RanveerOnColors #TasveerSeTaqdeerTak.”.

The show will be all about testing visual memory and the contestants' knowledge. Guests on the show will have to answer 12 questions to get their hands on the prize money by the end of the show. They will also have three lifelines at their disposal to aid them on their quest. Viewers can also participate in the quiz show from the comfort of their homes and win exciting prizes.

More on Ranveer Singh's upcoming projects

Ranveer Singh's social media account recently gave an exciting announcement for his ardent fans and followers. The actor revealed that his upcoming film, 83 was all set to hit the big screens this Christmas. The actor made the announcement as he shared a still from the film that will release in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. He wrote in the caption of his post, "It’s time……….. 🏏🏆 83 IN CINEMAS THIS CHRISTMAS. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. #ThisIs83". The film is touted to be a sports drama that will follow India's first Cricket world cup win in 1983. Ranveer Singh will take on the lead role of the former Indian Cricket Team captain Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone will play the role of his wife, Romi Dev.

