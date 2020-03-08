Ranveer Singh, Athiya Shetty, Taapsee Pannu, & Others Comfort Team India Post T20 Loss

Primed to play the role of the 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's upcoming film '83, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram earlier on Sunday to hail the performance of Indian women's cricket team in the ICC Women's T20 final that was held at the MCG. He posted a picture of the women in blue and wrote, "Proud of you Team India" as the runner-up team lost to Australia by 85 runs.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul's rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty also motivated the Women's cricket team through her microblogging account as she showed her support for Team India 'always'. She thanked the team for representing the country and playing so well so far. She also shared a photo of the team along with a motivating caption.

you win some, you learn some! 💙🙏🏼🇮🇳 amazing talents and fighters, thank you for representing and taking us this far. Team India, always! #T20WorldCup #TeamIndia #WomensDay2020 pic.twitter.com/UobKZ79675 — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) March 8, 2020

Taapsee Pannu, who will feature as former Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj in the upcoming film Shabaash Mithu, also backed the Indian team who suffered heartbreaking defeat against the Australian team on Sunday. She expressed her belief in the team as she motivated them by saying 'our best is yet to come'.

Ok so not our day... but we learn n move ahead... girls our best is yet to come. #T20WorldCup2020 #INDvAUS

Congratulations for the 5th time Aussies !!! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 8, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan, who is a sports enthusiast, also took to his Twitter account to raise the spirit of the Indian cricket team after the T20 World Cup final.

Hard luck ladies @BCCIWomen , but we are all still so proud of you!

Congratulations to Australia. #T20WorldCup — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 8, 2020

The Indian run chase

Chasing a stiff target of 185 to win their maiden world title, Shafali Verma failed for the first time in the tournament as the 16-year old was sent back by Megan Schutt for just 2 in the first over. India never recovered from the early setback and soon found themselves reeling at 30-4 before the end of the powerplay. Having been completely outplayed by a dominant Australian unit, India hobbled their way to 99 to fall 85 runs short of their target.

With their 85-run win, Australia Women successfully defended their 2018 T20 World title and lifted the trophy for a record 5th time in tournament’s history. The Meg Lanning-led side also became the second team in history to lift the title at home after England winning the inaugural edition in 2009.

