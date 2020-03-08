Virat Kohli 'proud' Of India Women's Team, Backs Them To Come Back Stronger

Senior men's team skipper Virat Kohli hailed the women in Blue as they finished as runners-up in the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday after losing to Australia by 85 runs. An unbeaten India couldn't manage to chase down the 185-run target, as they were bundled out by a ruthless Australia with five balls to spare. India's top-performers with bat & ball - Shafali Verma and Poonam Yadav did not have a good day on the field as the former was dismissed quickly while the latter grabbed just one scalp in the match.

READ | Sensational Shafali Verma Consoled By Teammates After Heartbreaking Loss In T20 WC Final

Virat Kohli hails Team India's efforts

Taking to Twitter, skipper Virat Kohli hailed the performance of the team through the tournament and backed the team to bounce back stronger after their heartbreaking loss to Australia.

Proud of all the efforts put in by the Indian Women's Cricket Team throughout their #T20WorldCup campaign. I'm confident that you girls will bounce back stronger than ever. 🙌 @BCCIWomen — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 8, 2020

READ | Aakash Chopra Gives A Befitting Reply To A Pakistan Fan Who Made Fun Of India's Final Loss

Australia dominate with the bat

Opening batter Alyssa Healy provided a blitzkrieg start to the Australians after getting a reprieve in the first over itself. Healy combined forces with Beth Mooney for a 115-run opening stand and was dismissed after scoring an attacking 75 from just 36 balls. Beth Mooney herself remained unfazed till the end and top-scored with a 54-ball 78. Australian skipper Meg Lanning (16) played a supporting role in a second-wicket partnership with Mooney where the latter did most of the scoring. While Poonam Yadav and co. pulled things back in the slog overs, Australia Women still managed to post a gargantuan 184-4 from their 20 overs.

READ | IND W vs AUS W: Shafali Verma out, Harsha Bhogle's tweet reminds fans of 2003 WC final

The Indian run chase

Shafali Verma failed for the first time in the tournament as the 16-year old was sent back by Megan Schutt for just 2 in the first over. India never recovered from the early setback and soon found themselves reeling at 30-4 before the end of the powerplay. Having been completely outplayed by a dominant Australian unit, India hobbled their way to 99 to fall 85 runs short of their target. With their 85-run win, Australia Women successfully defended their 2018 T20 World title and lifted the trophy for a record 5th time in tournament’s history. The Meg Lanning-led side also became the second team in history to lift the title at home after England winning the inaugural edition in 2009.

READ | 'Victory For Each & Every Indian Girl', Says Gautam Gambhir Despite Final Loss Against Aus