Viv Richards Has A Message For Indian Team After Heartbreaking Loss In World T20 Final

Cricket News

Sir Viv Richards came up with an inspirational message for the Indian eves after their heartbreaking final loss against Australia in the ICC Women's T20 WC

Viv Richards

Sir Viv Richards came forward to hail the Indian women's team for showcasing an outstanding performance throughout the tournament despite failing at the final hurdle. Australia beat India in the summit clash to win their record fifth Women's T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. By the virtue of this win, they also successfully retained their title.

READ: Aakash Chopra gives a befitting reply to a Pakistan fan who made fun of India's final loss

'Never be let down': Viv Richards

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Vivian Richards urged the Indian women's team to never be let down. The two-time World Cup-winner also mentioned that the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side have been amazing throughout the tournament and that they will have the trophy in their hands one day. Richards then motivated the Indian eves to keep believing.

Even the fans were impressed after having read the West Indian legend's inspirational tweet.

READ: Sensational Shafali Verma consoled by teammates after heartbreaking loss in T20 WC final

The Indian run chase

Chasing a stiff target of 185 to win their maiden world title, Shafali Verma failed for the first time in the tournament as the 16-year old was sent back by Megan Schutt for just 2 in the first over. India never recovered from the early setback and soon found themselves reeling at 30-4 before the end of the powerplay. Having been completely outplayed by a dominant Australian unit, India hobbled their way to 99 to fall 85 runs short of their target.

With their 85-run win, Australia Women successfully defended their 2018 T20 World title and lifted the trophy for a record 5th time in tournament’s history. The Meg Lanning-led side also became the second team in history to lift the title at home after England winning the inaugural edition in 2009. 

READ: HM Amit Shah applauds 'inspirational' India women's team for an 'exemplary' campaign

READ: 'Victory for each & every Indian girl', says Gautam Gambhir despite final loss against Aus

