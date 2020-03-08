Harsha Bhogle Bats For Women's IPL After Indian Eves Suffer A Heartbreaking Final Loss

Harsha Bhogle said that the Women's IPL is the need of the hour after India's huge loss against the defending champions Australia in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Australia beat India by 85 runs to win their record fifth title.

'Women's IPL is a necessity': Harsha Bhogle

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Bhogle lauded the Australian team for having played an outstanding brand of cricket in the summit clash. The veteran commentator also mentioned that the Aussies had played well in all the three departments of the game. The 'Voice of Indian Cricket' concluded by saying that the Big Bash League has played a big part and that is why he reckons that a women's IPL is a necessity.

Just brilliant to see how Australia raised their game on the big day. They have played at a different level today whether with bat or ball or, so visibly, in the field! I believe the Big Bash has played a big part and that is why I believe a woman's IPL is a necessity. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 8, 2020

Australia dominate with the bat

Opening batter Alyssa Healy provided a blitzkrieg start to the Australians after getting a reprieve in the first over itself. Healy combined forces with Beth Mooney for a 115-run opening stand and was dismissed after scoring an attacking 75 from just 36 balls.

Beth Mooney herself remained unfazed till the end and top-scored with a 54-ball 78. Australian skipper Meg Lanning (16) played a supporting role in a second-wicket partnership with Mooney where the latter did most of the scoring. While Poonam Yadav and co. pulled things back in the slog overs, Australia Women still managed to post a gargantuan 184-4 from their 20 overs.

The Indian run chase

Shafali Verma failed for the first time in the tournament as the 16-year old was sent back by Megan Schutt for just 2 in the first over. India never recovered from the early setback and soon found themselves reeling at 30-4 before the end of the powerplay. Having been completely outplayed by a dominant Australian unit, India hobbled their way to 99 to fall 85 runs short of their target.

With their 85-run win, Australia Women successfully defended their 2018 T20 World title and lifted the trophy for a record 5th time in tournament’s history. The Meg Lanning-led side also became the second team in history to lift the title at home after England winning the inaugural edition in 2009.

