Ranveer Singh, Bear Grylls To Come Together For Netflix Jungle-themed Show? Details Inside

Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls are set to embark on an adventure together as they will be seen in Netflix's upcoming Jungle-themed show. Touted as one of the leading actors of Bollywood, it is time for the 36-year-old actor to prove his mettle in the wilderness of nature. The actor is also known for his energetic persona and high spirits on stage.

On the other hand, famous wilderness survival expert Bear Grylls has experience in guiding Bollywood stars in the unknown territory of nature as earlier, URI actor Vicky Kaushal and Akshay Kumar appeared in the popular series Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. Check out more details of the intriguing venture.

Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls join hands for Netflix project

Taking to his Instagram on June 9, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor shared a brief clip featuring a capital 'N' placed in the middle of the green jungle. In the caption, he teased about things getting wild. ''Jungle jungle pata chala hai…that things are about to get WILD!!! Toh safety-gear baandh lo, kyunki kabhi bhi, kuch bhi ho sakta hai (Put on your safety-gears. Anything can happen at anytime).

On other hand, Bear Grylls confirmed the collaboration by sharing the same video with the caption, ''The only tiger I’d be excited to go on an adventure with @netflix_in #ngu #adventure #somethingwildiscoming.'' He also tagged Singh in his post. More details of the project are expected to announce soon.

As per a report from Pinkvilla, the new Netflix show has been developed by the British adventurer himself and is touted to be one of the biggest non-fiction shows on the platform. Additionally, the project was discussed by Singh, Grylls, and Netflix for a long time. The show is reportedly big-budgeted and ''will be the biggest drop for Netflix around the world.''

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh had another dissatisfied run at the box office with his social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He is currently gearing up for Rohit Shetty directory Cirkus also starring Pooja Hegde. The actor will also share the screen again with Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani set to release in February next year.

