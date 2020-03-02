Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Twinning Shimmery Outfits Win Over Fans

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are among the most loved celebrity couples in Bollywood. The power couple has already starred in a couple of movies together. The audiences have loved and praised them for their on-screen chemistry and wish to see more of them. This wish of the fans will be fulfilled as the husband and wife duo will be seen next in Kabir Khan’s much-awaited '83. Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of legendary captain Kapil Dev while Deepika will be playing the role of his wife, Romi Bhatia.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Looks Ravishing In These Black Gowns | See Pictures

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer twin

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Reveals What She Looks For In Her Roles In Films

Recently the two were spotted wearing shimmery golden jackets. Ranveer Singh is known for his unique sense of fashion and some fans even praise him for how bravely he wears some of his outfits. Meanwhile, Deepika also joined her husband by wearing a quirky attire. Deepika was seen wearing a shimmery jacket along with an all-black crop top and pants. Ranveer, on the other hand, was almost completely dressed up in the golden shimmery attire. He also wore a hat and a pair of goggles.

Also Read | After 'Chhapaak'-'Tanhaji', Ajay Devgn-Deepika Padukone To Clash Again, Akshay Joins Too

Also Read | When Deepika Padukone Flaunted Her Awards & Achievements On Instagram

Ranveer also was spotted carrying a boom box along with him to complete his urban hipster look. Fans in the comments praised the two and mentioned that they give couple goals. Some fans even went on to say that they are a match made in heaven. On the other hand, some fans even commented saying that they look like chocolate wrappers from a popular brand.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Aces Various Cultural Dance Forms In Songs; 'Pinga' To 'Nagada Sang Dhol'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.