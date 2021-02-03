Ranveer Singh Can’t Stop Gushing Over ‘jiju’ Nick Jonas, Here's Why

Nick Jonas recently uploaded a video of himself on his social media handles which soon started doing the rounds. While a number of celebrities commented on the post, what grabbed eyeballs was Ranveer Singh’s remark on the latest video post. The actor with his comment showed what relation he has with the musician and what he calls him.

Nick Jonas posts a workout video

In the latest post of Nick Jonas on Instagram, he is seen building his biceps muscles as he lifts the weight. The musician captioned his post as, “Let’s get it!” as he wore a black tank top with same coloured pair of shorts. Check out the video post from his profile below.

Nick Jonas' Instagram

Ranveer Singh's Instagram comment

Ranveer Singh left a quirky comment on the post. Nick Jonas is Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra's husband, hence co-stars of the actor often regard Nick as their brother-in-law. The Bajirao Mastani actor wrote in his comment, “Oho, Jiju! Dolle-Sholle!” and included a flex bicep emoticon. The comment got a lot of reactions from netizens as it received over fifteen hundred likes within a few hours of posting. Check out a screengrab of Ranveer Singh’s comment on Nick Jonas’ video post below.

Netizens react to Nick Jonas post

While numerous netizens liked the post, a number of celebrities from small screen industry, Hollywood and Bollywood as well hearted the video. The work out the video of Nick Jonas was received well by the netizens on social media who left their comments on the video to express their thoughts on the same. Fans of the celebrities flocked to leave their comments and reactions on the post and left emoticons in the comments section as well.

Along with numerous fans, several other celebrities also shared the video on their social media handles. A number of people showered the group with much love and warm regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. Numerous others complimented how adorable he looked in the recent post.

Some fans wrote in the comments section that they want to see his work out videos more often and asked him to give more details about his work out routine. Several fans wrote in the comments that they are motivated to see him work out and thus shall start working out themselves.

Image credits: Ranveer Singh and Nick Jonas IG

