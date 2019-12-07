Ranveer Singh Is Party Ready This Weekend With His Quirky Retro Style; See Pics

Ranveer Singh has created a niche for himself in Bollywood not only in terms of acting but also with his quirky fashion sense. He is among the most popular contemporary Bollywood actors who made his debut with the film, Band Baaja Baaraat. According to reports, Ranveer Singh is among the highest-paid actors in India. The actor has been lauded for several awards, including three Filmfare Awards. Speaking about his style and fashion sense, Ranveer ensures to make a statement with every outfit he puts on. His fans go gaga over his look and keep waiting for more. He has also set a trend for out-of-the-box outfits in the industry.

What took the internet by storm was Ranveer Singh latest picture that he uploaded on his Instagram handle. The actor has been receiving a lot of likes and positive comments from fans. Ranveer pulled off an Elvis Presley look in his recent post. He sported an ochre-coloured v-neck polka-dotted shirt which has puffy sleeves and printed pants. Right from his hairdo to his shoes; his entire look shares a resemblance with the iconic legend Elvis Presley. His caption indicates that he is party-ready. Check out the picture below.

On the professional front

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is back with another avatar. His first look from his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar was released recently. The actor seems to have lost weight for the role. The poster shows Ranveer trying to protect the women in their ghunghats (veil) behind him. For those unaware, Ranveer plays a Gujarati man in the film.

