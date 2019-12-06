Ranveer Singh's Flashback Friday Picture Receives Love From Bollywood Celebs

Ranveer Singh is a phenomenal actor and loves to share insights from his professional and personal life with his social media handle. Recently, the actor decided to take his followers down the memory lane and shared a gem from his photo album. Ranveer shared a flashback Friday memory of his teenage self on his social media handles this morning. Teenage Ranveer was seen sporting a black T-shirt and a beaded choker in the picture. The photo received immense love from many Bollywood celebrities and fans soon after Ranveer shared it on his social media. Here are some of the celebrities reaction on teenage Ranveer Singh.

Recently, Ranveer shared a picture of himself and his buddy Arjun Kapoor to give the actor best wishes for his period drama. Arjun Kapoor's Panipat has just hit the silver screens. The movie also features Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in prominent roles.

On the professional front, Ranveer will next be seen in the upcoming Kabir Khan film '83. The film will depict the events that took place during the 1983 Cricket World Cup, which was the first World Cup won by the Indian Cricket Team. Ranveer will be portraying the role of the then Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. The movie will also feature his Deepika Padukone who will be essaying the role of Romi Dev, Kapil's wife. Ranveer is currently busy shooting for his film Jayeshbhai Jordaar directed by Divyang Thakkar. The first look of the actor was shared by him through his social media account on Wednesday. The film is reportedly a humorous family entertainer with the story set in Gujarat.

