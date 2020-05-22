Ranveer Singh's Van Gogh Controversy To Celebs Mourning Karachi Plane Crash & More

On Friday, Ranveer Singh’s Van Gogh portrait's artist revealed that he was unhappy for not getting credit. Many Bollywood celebrities also reacted to the tragic plane crash at Karachi. Here are some of the top entertainment/celebrity stories for today.

Ranveer Singh’s Van Gogh Portrait Artist Unhappy With Actor For Not Giving Him Credit

Swapnil Pawar is the artist that made the above portrait of Ranveer Singh. Ranveer Singh recently posted this Vincent Van Gogh themed portrait on his Instagram page. However, Swapnil Pawar was unhappy with the actor for not giving him credit in the post. Ranveer Singh later corrected his mistake and gave the artist due-credit for the image.

After the Karachi Plane Crash, Bollywood celebs took to social media to express condolences

A spokesperson for Pakistan International Airlines recently revealed that the PIA Airbus A320 carrying 99 passengers and eight crew members crashed into a housing society near the airport. All the passengers and crew members are feared to be dead. After this tragic news, many Indian celebs took to social media to pay their respects to the deceased.

May Allah have mercy and give strength to the loved ones of the deceased ..no amount of condolences can be enough .. Heartbreaking and so so tragic .. #piacrash ðŸ¤²ðŸ½ https://t.co/MZOvAaaJwP — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) May 22, 2020

Shocking tragic news coming out of Pakistan. #PIAplanecrash Prayers for the departed and condolences to the bereaved families. ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ•‰ðŸ™ðŸ»Already the world dealing with the covid 19 crisis and tragedy, then we have Amphan and the crash. . — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 22, 2020

Deeply saddened to know about the tragic #PIAPlaneCrash. It is so so sad. My heartfelt condolences & prayers for the families who lost their loved ones. May God give them the strength to deal with this tragic loss. Prayers for the injured. ðŸ™ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 22, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about the #planecrash in #Karachi. My heartfelt condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones and sending my prayers for the speedy rescue & recovery of the ones who are injured. ðŸ™ðŸ» — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 22, 2020

'Gulabo Sitabo' Trailer leads to hilarious memes on social media

The trailer of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo was recently shared online by the filmmakers. The trailer was chock-full of amusing dialogues and quirky situations. Due to the over the top quirkiness of the trailer, many fans started making memes with clips from the trailer.

*Comes back from shopping*



Mom: Bill dikha kitne paiso mein aag laga ke aa gaya



Me:#GulaboSitabo pic.twitter.com/O2NL19sfDf — Gaurav Kaushik (@impromptbakchod) May 22, 2020

My friend asks for the party..

Me :- Mere paas earphone kharid ne tak ke paise nahi hai ðŸ¤¦‍â™‚ï¸

*Le my friend :-#GulaboSitabo pic.twitter.com/pyQrJmpDPn — Yash Suhagiya (@yashsuhagiya) May 22, 2020

Rani Mukerji Opens Up About Working With Mani Ratnam As 'Yuva' Completes 16 Years

In a recent interview, actor Rani Mukerji talked about working with Mani Ratnam, as their film, Yuva, had just completed 16 years. The actor revealed that Kabhi Shahad Shahad was her favourite song and she praised Mani Ratnam for his direction. She also spoke about her fond memories of working with the director and claimed that he had a unique way of directing films that she truly adored.

Vidya Balan Gets Nostalgic As St Xavier’s College Celebrates 150 Years

Vidya Balan recently walked down memory lane as she remembered her college days on St Xavier’s College's 150th anniversary. The actor shared several photos of her college on her Instagram story. She even shared multiple videos that celebrated the college's vast history and her memories of her teachers and classes.

