David Warner Shows Off His Love For Bollywood By Grooving To Akshay Kumar's 'Bala'; Watch

David Warner is keeping his fans entertained on social media amid lockdown. In fact, he constantly shares amusing dance videos on Tiktok and Twitter. Back in April, David Warner and his entire family danced to the beats of Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma song. Now, David Warner once again showed his love for Indian music by grooving to Akshay Kumar's Bala song on Tiktok.

Friday night challenge accepted. I may have you covered â¦@akshaykumarâ© ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/FLzJAQy6pN — David Warner (@davidwarner31) May 22, 2020

Above is David Warner's new Tiktok video that he also reshared on Twitter. In the caption for the video, David Warner wrote that he was accepting the "Friday night challenge" and that he had Akshay Kumar 'covered'. The video featured David Warner in a formal suit, as he danced to Akshay Kumar's iconic and hilarious song, Bala. The Australian Cricketer performed Akshay Kumar's steps with perfection.

Akshay Kumar's Bala song was from the movie Housefull 4. The song was used to promote the film, and it was so popular that it became a nationwide sensation. The song even started the Bala Challenge, in which people would groove to Akshay Kumar's Bala song and mimic his amusing dance steps. David Warner basically just shared his own version of the Bala Challenge amid quarantine. Fans were truly amused by David Warner's dance video and many praised his entertaining Tiktok videos.

Woowhhooo amazing ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥



I don't like #TikTok but i really enjoy your videos, David â˜ºðŸ‘ðŸ‘Œ



Now, what next ðŸ˜ŒðŸ˜€ðŸ˜Ž — Archie Agarwal (@_rchie0425) May 22, 2020

i would really like to sign you up for a movie post lockdown ðŸ˜‚ @davidwarner31 — M_SameerAhmed (@mohamedsameera6) May 22, 2020

One person who has definitely gained from this lockdown is David Warner. You have become a better dancer and choreographer. India loved you before and now loves you more ðŸ˜€ðŸ˜€ðŸ™ŒðŸ™ŒðŸ‘ðŸ‘ — Prashant Panwar (@iamprashant1011) May 22, 2020

When David Warner danced to Superstar Allu Arjun's songs

David Warner has found a new passion for dancing and Indian music during the COVID-19 quarantine. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Australian Cricketer has taken to Tiktok to keep his fans entertained. Just a few weeks ago, on April 30, David Warner posted a Tiktok video where he danced to Allu Arjun's popular song, Butta Bomma.

This dance video was a pleasant surprise for all of David Warner's Indian fans. In the video, David Warner and his wife grooved to Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma song. Later in the video, even David Warner's kid ran across the frame and then danced alongside her mom and dad. Even Allu Arjun himself was amused by this video and thanked the cricketer for dancing off to his song.

