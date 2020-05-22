Arjan Bajwa Defends 'Kabir Singh', Says "if Something Was Wrong, It Wouldn't Earn ₹250 C'

Actor Arjan Bajwa, in a recent interview with a news portal, got candid about the recent hit Kabir Singh. Although the movie was embroiled in major controversies and received negative publicity from viewers and critics alike, it became a massive commercial hit at the box office. Talking about the same, Arjan Bajwa revealed how Kabir Singh’s controversy is a long debate.

Arjan Bajwa’s take on Kabir Singh

In the interview, Arjan Bajwa said how people accused Kabir Singh of being something that was just in their mind. According to the Guru actor, Kabir Singh was just a movie, a story for the audiences to watch. Arjan Bajwa said that ultimately it is the audience who decides whether the movie is hot or flop and they seemed to love it.

The star said how some people had a different opinion about the film, but along with the film, the songs of the movie also became incredibly popular. Not only that, he further said that Kabir Singh did a business of more than ₹250 crores. As per Arjan Bajwa, if there was something wrong with the film, or the story, then it wouldn’t have made so much money. Pointing at the box office collection, he said that audiences loved the movie and hence they preferred to watch it.

Kabir Singh’s controversies

After Kabir Singh released, the movie received a lot f backlash with criticism revolving around the portrayal of toxic masculinity and glamorising misogyny. Kabir Singh faced major backlash with critics reportedly disproving its plot for lauding the obnoxious behaviour of the protagonist. Shahid Kapoor, the main lead of the film, defended the movie saying Kabir Singh is surely an unacceptable character and thus, it is making conversations. Along with Shahid Kapoor, many Bollywood celebs defended the movie lauding his brilliant performance. Have a look at it here:

#KabirSingh stirs up a gamut of emotions as @shahidkapoor gives a career defining performance. @Advani_Kiara is terrific. 👏👏👏 @imvangasandeep revels in taking you on a roller coaster ride through his world of obsession, addiction and passionate love. — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) June 20, 2019

@shahidkapoor you have left me speechless !!!! I May need a few hours to sit and think and construct my thoughts around how I feel about #kabirsingh ... only because its so bloody good! 💥 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 20, 2019

About Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh is a 2010 romantic-drama movie helmed by Sandeep Vanga. It is an official remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The movie sees Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead role. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a short-tempered house surgeon who gets addicted to drugs after his love was forced to marry another.

