Ranveer Singh Crafted A Routine For His Performance On Govinda, Mithun's Dance Numbers

From dancing it off at ‘83’s wrap-up party or shaking a leg with legends like Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding, Ranveer Singh has time and again made sure that he impresses the audiences with his performances. Ranveer Singh recently set the stage on fire with his performance in an award show, for which the actor had prepared a routine schedule. Here are the details.

Ranveer crafted a routine of his performances?

Considered as a livewire on-stage performer, Ranveer Singh brought his A-game on to the table during a recently held awards show. With his dance performance, Ranveer Singh managed to get the audience grooving to some retro Bollywood songs, as he gave a tribute to four of the biggest dancers of Bollywood, namely Govinda, Jeetendra, Mithun Da and Shammi Kapoor. As per a report, Ranveer Singh crafted a routine all by himself, through which he wanted to pay a tribute to the four dancing superstars, who have given Indian cinema some of the biggest dance numbers of all times. Reportedly, Ranveer chose a few hits of these superstars and did a medley, which impressed everyone.

The audience present witnessed Ranveer dancing to some of the biggest chartbusters like Naino Mein Sapna, Oh Haseena Zulfon Wali, Husn Hai Suhana and Disco Dancer. Ranveer Singh has time and again expressed his love for Govinda, and once had mentioned that the legendary actor had inspired him to be in the movie business.

What's next for Ranveer'?

Ranveer Singh has many releases lined up in the coming year. Ranveer Singh will be seen along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar in the multi-starrer period drama, Takht. The actor will also be seen in the upcoming biopic, '83. The movie is based on the life of the cricket legend, Kapil Dev. The film also stars Deepika Padukone in a prominent role. Singh is currently shooting for his next comedy entertainer, Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

