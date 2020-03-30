Rihanna And Kevin Durant Trade Coronavirus Jokes During DJ Spade's Instagram Live Session

During DJ Spade's Instagram live, Rihanna and Kevin Durant took to the comments section to troll each other. Rihanna and Kevin Durant joked about Durant testing positive for the virus and Rihanna travelling to Europe. Drake also commented on Rihanna and Kevin Durant’s conversation but received no response from either of the stars.

Kevin Durant Instagram: Rihanna and Kevin Durant trade jabs during DJ Spade’s IG Live

Drake tried to insert himself in Rihanna and Kevin Durant's flirting and got ignored. -plays Marvins Room- https://t.co/LZ0ap2UaVk — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 29, 2020

Kevin Durant Instagram: Rihanna and Kevin Durant playfully exchange insults on Instagram

Rihanna started the back-and-forth, mocking Durant testing positive for COVID-19, asking if she should go wear a mask and come. Durant responded by calling her ‘Robyn’, her first name, and asked her if she had just returned from Europe, which has recorded a large number of coronavirus. Rihanna answered by saying that she has been in the USA since January. Durant ended the conversation by saying his coughs sounded ‘rona-ish’. Drake also commented, but neither KD nor Rihanna replied to him.

Kevin Durant Instagram: Drake posted about Durant days before he tested positive for COVID-19

Kevin Durant coronavirus update: How is Kevin Durant healing?

Durant's friend and ex-Golden State Warriors teammate Quinn Cook was the last one to provide an update on the Kevin Durant coronavirus situation. As per Cook, Durant is doing ‘good’ and is keeping an optimistic approach. Before testing positive for COVID-19, Durant was healing from his Achilles Heel injury he suffered during last season’s NBA finals.

The current NBA season was suspended on March 11 after Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. Since then, 14 NBA members have been confirmed to have coronavirus. Though the NBA is eyeing a mid-June return, no official statement has been made regarding the resumption of the 2019-20 season .

