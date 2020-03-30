Celtics Star Marcus Smart Confirms About Getting Completely Healed From Coronavirus

Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart took to Twitter to inform everyone that he has been cleared of coronavirus. Marcus Smart tested positive for COVID-19 several days ago but showed minimal to no symptoms. Smart made the announcement on Sunday (Monday morning IST).

Corona Free as of two days ago. Cleared by Mass Dept of Health.

Thanks for everyone’s thoughts and prayers and I’m doing the same for everyone that’s been effected by this. Stay safe and stay together- apart!

Much love! — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 30, 2020

In his tweet, Marcus Smart confirmed that he has been cleared of the virus by the Massachusetts Department of Health. The Celtics star waited for two days before tweeting. He asked everyone suffering from the virus to take care, wishing for their speedy recovery.

I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

I’ve had no symptoms and I feel great. But the younger generation in our country MUST self distance. This is not a joke. Not doing so is selfish. Together we can beat this, but we must beat it together by being apart for a short while. Much love!! — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, who tested positive for the coronavirus, is calling on young people to take the virus "seriously."



"Be alert to what's going on and take the precautions to not only protect yourself. By protecting yourself, you protect others," he says. pic.twitter.com/DrXvmWKd1v — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) March 21, 2020

NBA players with coronavirus

Including Marcus Smart, there are ten NBA players with coronavirus. Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19, which fast-tracked the NBA’s decision to suspend the current season. Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood tested positive a day later. Kevin Durant, three other Brooklyn Nets players and two Lakers players are other NBA players with coronavirus. Jazz released a statement two days ago, clearing Mitchell, Gobert and the rest of their roster of coronavirus. As per reports, Wood has also been cleared.

