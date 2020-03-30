The Debate
Celtics Star Marcus Smart Confirms About Getting Completely Healed From Coronavirus

Basketball News

Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart took to Twitter to inform everyone that he has been cleared of coronavirus by the Massachusetts Department of Health.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Marcus Smart

Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart took to Twitter to inform everyone that he has been cleared of coronavirus. Marcus Smart tested positive for COVID-19 several days ago but showed minimal to no symptoms. Smart made the announcement on Sunday (Monday morning IST).

Also read | Marcus Smart update: Marcus Smart confirms testing positive for COVID-19 through Twitter video

Celtics Marcus Smart coronavirus update: Celtics star Smart is now clear of coronavirus

Celtics Marcus Smart coronavirus: Celtics star Smart was cleared by the Mass Department of Health

In his tweet, Marcus Smart confirmed that he has been cleared of the virus by the Massachusetts Department of Health. The Celtics star waited for two days before tweeting. He asked everyone suffering from the virus to take care, wishing for their speedy recovery.

Also read | Marcus Smart update: Celtics star urges people to take its impact seriously

Celtics Marcus Smart coronavirus: Smart tests positive for COVID-19

Also read | LeBron James believed that losing to Celtics in 2012 would have broken up Heat's 'Big 3'

Celtics Marcus Smart coronavirus: Smart asks everyone to be alert in latest interview

NBA players with coronavirus

Including Marcus Smart, there are ten NBA players with coronavirus. Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19, which fast-tracked the NBA’s decision to suspend the current season. Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood tested positive a day later. Kevin Durant, three other Brooklyn Nets players and two Lakers players are other NBA players with coronavirus. Jazz released a statement two days ago, clearing Mitchell, Gobert and the rest of their roster of coronavirus. As per reports, Wood has also been cleared.

Also read | Celtics coach adjusting to NBA’s virus-imposed stoppage

 

 

First Published:
