Fans Hail Ranveer Singh And Team '83's' Decision To Postpone Film; Say 'We Will Wait'

The pandemic of Coronavirus COVID-19 has effected everyone irrespective of their nationality and gender. The pandemic has majorly affected the entertainment industry, among others. Recently, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and the team of his upcoming film '83 also pushed the release date of the film. And the audience and fans are hailing their decision to postpone the sports-drama.

Interestingly, Ranveer Singh took to his social media handle and announced that the release date of the film has been postponed, for now, keeping the current scenario in the mind. As soon as the press release started surfing online, the audience and fans, who were eagerly waiting for the film praised the makers for giving priority to the health of the audience. The comments section of the post was filled with the appreciation and love for the lead cast and the crew of Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial.

First check out the post:

A section of fans flooded the comments section with 'okay' and thumbs-up emoticons. Whereas, a few poured their love and respect for the decision by writing a comment. A user wrote, 'We will wait for this 🙌'. Though a few users were heartbroken, they wished good health to Ranveer Singh and wrote, 'Health first always. Take care and be safe sir.' Meanwhile, a few of his followers left a request and wrote, 'At least launch the trailer pls'. But it seems like many of his fans can't wait for the film to hit the theatres. A fan came up with a quirky solution and wrote, 'Can’t they release it online .. charge for it like 1000 bucks per online view ...'.

Check out a few reactions

More about '83

For the unversed, '83 is a sports-drama film based on the life of legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev and the historical win of team India in 1983. It also features starts like Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Jiiva, and Sahil Khattar in the pivotal roles. The film was earlier slated to release on April 10, 2020. The makers will update the audience about the new release date according to further notice.

