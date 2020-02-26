Ranveer Singh Used To Practice A Lot While Shooting For '83, Reveals Co-star Aditi Arya

The film ‘83 is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. On January 26, 2020, the first poster of the film was released in Chennai in the presence of Ranveer Singh, Kapil Dev, director Kabir Khan and the other stars of the film. Now the stars of the film are promoting the film, and while doing it, model-turned-actor Aditi Arya, who is part of the upcoming ’83, expressed what it was like working with the leading man of the film Ranveer Singh.

Read Also| Deepika Padukone's Look For Ranveer Singh Starrer '83 Revealed Online, See Picture

Aditi Arya shares her experience of working with ’83 co-star Ranveer Singh

Aditi Arya, who will be seen as Inderjit Amaranth, wife of Mohinder Amarnath in ’83, expressed her experience of working with Gully Boy star Ranveer Singh. Aditi Arya expressed that it was an incredible experience watching Ranveer Singh working. Aditi added that when the shoots were at breaks or Ranveer was free, he used to go and practice in the stadium. She also added that sometimes Ranveer used to practice between scenes, too. Aditi also mentioned that Ranveer evolves into the characters and stays there on and off the screen. She also added that Ranveer has a fun vibe, which is admirable.

Read Also| Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Return From Mysterious Romantic Vacay To Celebrate V-Day

'83 stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, and Sahil Khattar in significant roles. This film is a story of the 1983 world cup that India won and the film will also show what used to happen in the dressing room of that tournament. Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev has expressed that a lot of things that happen at hotels and team meetings are unknown, and '83 will showcase them and leave the fans amused.

Read Also| South Superstar Mahesh Babu & Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh Shoot For A Commercial Together

Read Also| Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Turn Into 'water Babies' In #his&hers Series, See Pic

(Image Credits: Ranveer Singh and Aditi Arya Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.