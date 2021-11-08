Ranveer Singh Gives Away Some Monday Motivation With Pumped-up Photos From Gym

While the first Monday after a week full of Diwali celebrations can be tiring, Ranveer Singh has his way of throwing away the blues. The Gully Boy actor went to work out and also motivated his fans on Monday morning. He recently treated his fans with a pumped-up photo.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh recently took to his Instagram to share a photo of his muscular body. The actor looked uber cool in a grey coloured vest and had his hair tied in a half-bun. He also wore a chain adding to his raw look. The candid picture of the Padmaavat actor had his fans drooling over his muscular body. Ranveer's 83's co-actor and singer Harrdy Sandhu reacted to the post and wrote, "Oh ho ho ho.. RS."

Some more glimpses of Ranveer Singh's pumped-up physique

This is not the first time that Ranveer Singh gave some Monday motivation to his fans. Last week, the actor shared a series of pictures from his workout session. The actor sported a black vest with some gym gear. He gave some intense looks in his half-bun hairstyle and also posed with a punching bag. Ranveer's Monday motivation waa, "Born to Kill ⚔️ Built to Last."

Ranveer Singh often shows off his steamy body via social media. Ahead of the premiere of his TV show The Big Picture, Ranveer Singh gave a glimpse at his six-pack abs. In the caption, he listed the reasons and asked his fans why he was sweating too much in the photo. He also mentioned he is set to make his TV debut and wrote, "Ranveer ke pasine kyun chhoot rahe hain?A- Woh abhi abhi Steam Room se nikale hain. B- Unka aaj raat Television debut hai. C- Unki Jismani Garmi (body heat) zyada hai. D- Woh Hot Yoga ka prayaas kar rahe hain."

Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his sports drama 83, based on the Indian Cricket team's 1983's WorldCup win. The actor will play the titular role of former Indian Cricket team captain Kapil Dev. The film also has Deepika Padukone playing Ranveer's wife Romi Dev. After several delays, the film is set to hit the theatres on December 24, 2021. The actor also has Cirkus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in his pipeline.

Image: Insatgram/@ranveersingh