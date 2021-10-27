Last Updated:

Rohit Shetty Jokes He Will Chop Ranveer Singh's Role In 'Sooryavanshi'; See Why

In a recent appearance on Ranveer Singh's show 'The Big Picture', 'Sooryavanshi' director Rohit Shetty threatened to chop off Singh's role in the film. Know why

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @COLORS TV


Ranveer Singh is set to mark a cameo in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi by reprising his cop character from Simmba. The actor will be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in their mission to aid Akshay Kumar's character in his quest to counter a terrorist attack in Mumbai. Singh, who has also turned host for the television game show, The Big Picture recently, was seen indulging in fun banter with the filmmaker, who will appear on this weekend's Diwali-special episode to promote his film. 

In the latest promo clip shared by Colors, the director can be seen puzzled as he attempts to answer a question, stating that his reputation is at stake. Shetty further looks at Ranveer with the hope that the actor would aid him in the process. “You'll help no?” the director asked Ranveer, only to receive a denial from his side. Making a snipping gesture, Shetty then hinted at cutting Ranveer's role in it. "No, no, no", Singh then appeased him.

Rohit Shetty's fun banter with Ranveer Singh 

Taking to their Instagram handle, the TV channel uploaded the teaser, which opens up with Rohit noting how it'll be a disgrace if he fails to answer the question". Later when Singh denies helping Shetty, the filmmaker jokes about cutting his role. " Watch how Khatron Ke Khiladi Rohit played the unique game of pictures. Watch the quiz show The Big Picture from 30-31 October at 8 pm on Colors". they wrote in Hindi. 

READ | 'Sooryavanshi' song 'Aila Re Aillaa' out: Akshay Kumar, Ajay, Ranveer show wacky moves 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Sooryavanshi marks director Rohit Shetty's fourth outing in his cop universe franchise, which includes films like Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba. It charts the story of Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad chief, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi and his team as they join forces with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to prevent a terrorist group from attacking Mumbai. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif as Akshay's wife Aditi Sooryavanshi. The film will hit the theatres on November 5, 2021

READ | Rohit Shetty expresses excitement as 'Sooryavanshi' gears up for release after 19 months

On the other hand, Ranveer will be seen in the sports biographical drama titled 83 opposite Deepika Padukone. He also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt, Cirkus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Anniyan remake in his pipeline. 

READ | Akshay Kumar unveils 'Sooryavanshi's soulful song 'Mere Yaaraa' with Katrina; Watch teaser

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @COLORS TV)

READ | Akshay Kumar, Katrina share beautiful chemistry in 'Mere Yaaraa' song from 'Sooryavanshi'
READ | Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' locks OTT release date with Netflix post 1 month theatre run

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com