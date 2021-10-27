Rohit Shetty Jokes He Will Chop Ranveer Singh's Role In 'Sooryavanshi'; See Why

Ranveer Singh is set to mark a cameo in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi by reprising his cop character from Simmba. The actor will be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in their mission to aid Akshay Kumar's character in his quest to counter a terrorist attack in Mumbai. Singh, who has also turned host for the television game show, The Big Picture recently, was seen indulging in fun banter with the filmmaker, who will appear on this weekend's Diwali-special episode to promote his film.

In the latest promo clip shared by Colors, the director can be seen puzzled as he attempts to answer a question, stating that his reputation is at stake. Shetty further looks at Ranveer with the hope that the actor would aid him in the process. “You'll help no?” the director asked Ranveer, only to receive a denial from his side. Making a snipping gesture, Shetty then hinted at cutting Ranveer's role in it. "No, no, no", Singh then appeased him.

Taking to their Instagram handle, the TV channel uploaded the teaser, which opens up with Rohit noting how it'll be a disgrace if he fails to answer the question". Later when Singh denies helping Shetty, the filmmaker jokes about cutting his role. " Watch how Khatron Ke Khiladi Rohit played the unique game of pictures. Watch the quiz show The Big Picture from 30-31 October at 8 pm on Colors". they wrote in Hindi.

Sooryavanshi marks director Rohit Shetty's fourth outing in his cop universe franchise, which includes films like Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba. It charts the story of Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad chief, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi and his team as they join forces with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to prevent a terrorist group from attacking Mumbai. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif as Akshay's wife Aditi Sooryavanshi. The film will hit the theatres on November 5, 2021

On the other hand, Ranveer will be seen in the sports biographical drama titled 83 opposite Deepika Padukone. He also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt, Cirkus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Anniyan remake in his pipeline.

