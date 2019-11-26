Ranveer Singh Had 'stapled' His Stomach During Lootera; Here's Why

Ranveer Singh is a phenomenal actor. He made his Bollywood debut with the 2010 movie Band Baaja Baarat and since then he has come a long way. His notable work includes Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela, and many more. Ranveer Singh has won many awards and is popular to go to any extent to get in the skin of the characters played by him.

Reportedly it is said that Ranveer Singh locked himself in the room for 21 days and cut off every contact with the outside world to play the role of Khilji in the movie Padmaavat. In a recent interview, Ranveer Singh also revealed that he stapled the sides of his stomach to play a scene in Lootera. He said that he did it to get the right expression for the scene where he gets shot. Ranveer Singh further mentioned that his inexperience in the industry made him staple his stomach. According to him he was a raw actor at that time, and he just started exploring his craft and he wasn’t comfortable with it. He also said that he didn’t know the ABC of filmmaking.

Ranveer Singh also shared one of his experience from the sets of Band Baaja Baarat, he mentioned when the mike guy would stand in front of him while shooting. He asked Anushka who is the guy? She told him that whatever you say the mike guy is supposed to capture the dialogues. He said that he literally started from the bottom. Ranveer Singh reportedly was insecure and nervous at the initial stage of his career which made him go to any extent to achieve the scene right including harming himself. He further added that he will never do such a thing ever again.

What is next in store for Ranveer Singh?

Ranveer Singh is busy with Kabir Khan’s 83. The movie will also star Deepika Padukone, portraying the role of his wife in the movie. Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the character of Kapil Dev. The film will hit the theatres next year.

