Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh Come Together To Support Zoya Akhtar's Project Tiger Baby

This year Instagram has constantly witnessed a number of major a-list celebrities joining the social media platform. From Jennifer Aniston to Matthew McConaughey, many celebrities have broken the internet. Recently Zoya Akhtar’s production house Tiger Baby made their entry to Instagram.

Also Read | Zoya Akhtar Movies That Prove Her Cinematic Brilliance

Hrithik, Ranveer come together to support Zoya Akhtar's project Tiger baby

The production house is known for hits like Gully Boy, Made in Heaven, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara etc. The production house is managed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The official page was made with a collaboration with a bunch of their friends. The page received a warm and hearty welcome from all the major Bollywood celebrities.

Also Read | Zoya Akhtar Shares Thoughts On Lust Stories, Digital Medium And Her Upcoming Work

The stars have been sharing photos of themselves in an animated avatar. They have cropped their heads with the signature tiger head followed with a colourful two-dimensional animated backdrop. The stars also wrote a few words in relation to their dialogue with Tiger Baby productions. Some have even shared quotes and photos simply of themselves with a random quote welcoming the filmmaker's production house. The production house has received a warm welcome and has gone on to get praises from fans of the production house.

Also Read | Shweta Bachcha Nanda Has A Typical Concern As Navya Naveli-Agastya Meet Zoya Akhtar In USA

Also Read | Zoya Akhtar Opines, "to Make Something Original, You Have To Take Your Clothes Off"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.