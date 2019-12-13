The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh Come Together To Support Zoya Akhtar's Project Tiger Baby

Bollywood News

Zoya Akhtar's production house tiger baby has debuted on Instagram and it was received with a warm welcome from a-list celebrities in Bollywood

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
hrithik roshan

This year Instagram has constantly witnessed a number of major a-list celebrities joining the social media platform. From Jennifer Aniston to Matthew McConaughey, many celebrities have broken the internet. Recently Zoya Akhtar’s production house Tiger Baby made their entry to Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar) on

Also Read | Zoya Akhtar Movies That Prove Her Cinematic Brilliance

Hrithik, Ranveer come together to support Zoya Akhtar's project Tiger baby

The production house is known for hits like Gully Boy, Made in Heaven, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara etc. The production house is managed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The official page was made with a collaboration with a bunch of their friends. The page received a warm and hearty welcome from all the major Bollywood celebrities.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Also Read | Zoya Akhtar Shares Thoughts On Lust Stories, Digital Medium And Her Upcoming Work

The stars have been sharing photos of themselves in an animated avatar. They have cropped their heads with the signature tiger head followed with a colourful two-dimensional animated backdrop. The stars also wrote a few words in relation to their dialogue with Tiger Baby productions. Some have even shared quotes and photos simply of themselves with a random quote welcoming the filmmaker's production house. The production house has received a warm welcome and has gone on to get praises from fans of the production house.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Also Read | Shweta Bachcha Nanda Has A Typical Concern As Navya Naveli-Agastya Meet Zoya Akhtar In USA

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by A r j u n M a t h u r (@arjun__mathur) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Also Read | Zoya Akhtar Opines, "to Make Something Original, You Have To Take Your Clothes Off"

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST