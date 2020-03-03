Ranveer Singh Has A Fitting Reply To Hrithik Roshan's Towel Photo

Recently Hrithik Roshan posted a picture on his Instagram account which garnered a lot of attention. The actor was seen walking on the grass bare feet. But what caught everyone's attention is the towel that Hrithik wrapped as a bottom wear.

Hrithik Roshan takes fashion inspiration from Ranveer Singh

In Hrithik Roshan's Instagram photos, the actor was seen sporting a red t-shirt and a black cap together with a black bag strapped on him. But what caught the attention of the internet was his towel. Not giving any reason as to why he was clad in this weird attire, Hrithik however, gave a clue to his inspiration for this bizarre fashion. And as it turned out, it was none other than Ranveer Singh.

Hrithik Roshan added a caption to his Instagram post where he tagged Ranveer Singh as his fashion inspiration. He wrote, "Fashion inspiration courtesy : I guess @ranveersingh". Ranveer Singh also seems to have liked it. The latter commented on Hrithik's post complimenting him. He wrote, "Sax God 🤤".

Before Hrithik Rosha, it was Ranveer Singh's wife, Deepika Padukone who had praised him for his fashion sense. For last year's Met Gala, Deepika's dress was also apparently inspired by Ranveer's previous outfits. She wore a yellow dress with an animal printed overcoat. But these are a combination of Ranveer's yellow suit and an animal printed suit.

In other news, Hrithik Roshan had two box office releases last year, Super 30 and War. He is currently busy gearing up for Krrish 4. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh last released Gully Boy at the box office. He is also currently busy with the biopic of India's former skipper, Kapil Dev. The movie is called '83 and also stars Deepika Padukone in the role of Kapil Dev's wife. Besides this, Ranveer also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Takht in his kitty.

