Tiger Shroff Hints At 'War' Sequel With Hrithik Roshan? Read Details

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Baaghi 3. The actor recently celebrated his 30th birthday. In an interview with an entertainment portal, the Baaghi 3 star revealed some exclusive information about his character's death in the movie War.

In the interview, Tiger Shroff was seen commenting about the performance of War at the box office. The actor said that War just took off to another level. His experience working with his idol Hrithik Roshan was amazing and that he will cherish it for the rest of his life. Tiger Shroff further added that watching Hrithik Roshan closely perform in War was a great learning experience for him.

In the same interaction, he was also asked about the death of his character in War. The actor was asked whether he will be a part of the sequel of the movie. The Baaghi 3 star had an interesting answer as he went on to say that the audience did not see his body in the movie when his character was dead. He said that if the makers do make a sequel, they can twist the script to accommodate both him and Hrithik in the sequel again.

War was a massive hit at the box office. Fans loved the performance of both Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan. Now after Tiger’s recent interview, fans are speculating that his comment on the question was a hint towards the duo coming back in a sequel again. Fans would love to watch them on-screen again.

What is next in store for Tiger Shroff?

Tiger Shroff will next be seen sharing screen space with Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi 3. Baaghi 3 is an action thriller directed by Ahmed Khan. The movie is jointly bankrolled under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studious. Baaghi 3 is theatrically scheduled to release on March 6, 2020.

After Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff will then work on Heropanti 2. Taking to Instagram, he recently revealed the movie's first look posters. Have a look at them here:

