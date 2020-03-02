Hrithik Roshan Shares His Mantra On How To Solve Life Problems And Remain Positive

Hrithik Roshan has been an inspiration to his fans for his acting, dancing skills, and her love for fitness. The actor has worked in countless movies and was last seen in the movie War. Hrithik Roshan recently talked about his life system and how he remains positive and handles the challenges in his life. Take a look at some more details about Hrithik Roshan's life system.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan Is NOT Doing Sourav Ganguly Biopic And Neither Is Dharma Productions

Hrithik Roshan’s mantra

In an interview, Hrithik Roshan said that every person's focus should be on a system that they should follow every single day. He said that one should not run blindly behind a goal just to get the price at the end. In fact, one should create a system of their own that helps them to achieve their goals.

By system, he meant a proper life routine that one can follow every single day. The actor gave the example of his father Rakesh Roshan and his grandfather Roshan Lal Nagrath. He said that they both used to wake up early in the morning, get dressed and go to the office, irrespective of whether there was. He mentioned that this was the way they used to follow a system.

ALSO READ | Taapsee Pannu Expresses Her Desire To Work With Hrithik Roshan To Kapil Sharma

Hrithik also spoke about writers who write song lyrics or scripts. He mentioned that if a writer does not have content to write, they should still sit down for hours to follow a specific system. Following that, Hrithik added in the interview that the system is a blind spot and whenever he used to have some problems in his life, he made sure that he followed a system based on that. Furthermore, Hrithik Roshan also said that the system is a rule that can bring positivity and happiness in one's life.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan Inspires By Overcoming Speech Challenges & Becoming A Star Worth Millions

#HrithikRoshan shares funny moment from main prem ki dewaani hoon movie 😍💓😂 In yesterday interview with Anupama Chopra during the Film Companion masterclass... pic.twitter.com/349fl8j4EP — HR Italy FC (@HRFCItaly) December 14, 2019

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' And Other Films About The Education System In India

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.