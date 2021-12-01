Ranveer Singh's '83' Trailer Becomes Most Viewed B'wood Trailer In 24-hours; See Full List

The upcoming sports drama 83 is one of Ranveer Singh's most awaited films ever since it was announced in 2019. The film is based on the Indian Cricket Team's 1983 World Cup win. Ranveer Singh is set to essay the role of former Team India skipper Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone will play the leading lady as Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Dev. While fans were eager to catch the first glimpse of the upcoming film, the makers unveiled its official trailer on November 30, 2021, which became the most viewed Bollywood trailer in 24 hours. Ranveer Singh recently thanked the audience for making the film's trailer reach the milestone.

Ranveer Singh's upcoming sports drama 83 has begun to break records prior to release. The film's trailer garnered 43.25 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release. 83 is the first film to reach the milestone. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is currently celebrating the achievement and penned a heartfelt note for the audience who showered him and the film's trailer with love. His note read, "Thank you to movie fans all over the country and beyond, our film fraternity, the press... people from all walks of life and generations have appreciated the movie's trailer, and we are filled with gratitude and gladness." He further mentioned the film is a tribute to the Indian Cricket Team of 1983 and their glorious achievement. Ranveer also hailed director Kabir Khan and wrote, "it's everything you dreamed of!"

83 trailer

Ranveer Singh along with the makers of the upcoming film unveiled its most awaited trailer on November 23, 2021. The three minutes 49 seconds long clip saw Ranveer Singh portraying the role of Kapil Dev. Pankaj Tripathi could also be seen in the pivotal role of the team's PR Man Singh. Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Bhasin and more also appeared in their respective roles. At last, Deepika Padukone stole the show with her stellar look as Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Dev. The film is helmed by Kabir Khan. Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Vishnuwardhan Induri and Madhu Mantena Varma are jointly bankrolling the movie. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 24, 2021. Take a look at the film's trailer.

Bollywood movies with most viewed trailers in 24 hours

As Ranveer Singh starrer '83 trailer surpassed Sooryavanshi's record of 42.7 million views, here is the list of Bollywood films and the number of views their trailers garnered within 24 hours of release.

'83: 43.25 million views Sooryavanshi: 42.7 million views Zero: 40.5 million views Laxmii: 37.3 million views Baaghi 3: 32 million views Saaho: 31.65 million views

(Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh)