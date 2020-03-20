Ranveer Singh Promotes 'Apna Time Aayega' Masks With Fans Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus is an epidemic that has infected more than 244,728 people worldwide and has now reached India, as the number of Coronavirus cases in the country has increased sharply 217 over a period of four weeks. While the officials in the capital, New Delhi, are exercising every right in their authority to prevent local transmission of Coronavirus, Bollywood celebrities too, are leaving no stone unturned to voice awareness on social media platforms. Recently, actor Ranveer Singh shared a picture with his fans, sporting an ‘Apna Time Aayega’ mask. Here are the details.

Ranveer promotes the 'Apna Time Aayega' masks with fans amidst COVID-19 outbreak

Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others, have kept their fans updated about heir time at home while practising social distancing. From sharing workout routines to skincare, a number of stars are trying to engage with fans through social media. Recently, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle to share a series of pictures, in which the actor can be seen posing with fans, as they don an ‘Apna time Aayega’ mask.

As seen in the first picture shared, the actor can be seen beating the Mumbai heat, as he dons a printed hat and a white tee. In the picture, a fan is seen sporting an ‘Apna time Aayega’ mask. Take a look at the pictures shared:

Ranveer Singh also shared another picture with a fan, sporting a blue cap and transparent red-wine coloured shades. Take a look:

What's next for Ranveer?

Ranveer Singh is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has many releases lined up in the coming year. Ranveer Singh will be seen along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar in the multi-starrer period drama, Takht. The actor will also be seen in the upcoming biopic, '83. The movie is based on the life of the cricket legend, Kapil Dev. The film also stars Deepika Padukone in a prominent role. Singh is currently shooting for his next comedy entertainer, Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

