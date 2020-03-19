Hrithik Roshan Vs Ranveer Singh: Who Looks Better In Casual Wears?

Hrithik Roshan is an established Bollywood actor who is often loved for his stylish looks and fashionable dressing sense. When pitted against one another, Hrithik and Ranveer Singh's style statement comes across with a lot of contrasting features. Take a look at the casual outfits donned by these two top Bollywood actors and tell us whose casual style you actually prefer.

Hrithik Roshan's photos

Hrithik Roshan's photos on Instagram are an embodiment of class, uber-cool styling and more of neutral colours of clothing. Check out some of his latest casual wears that he shared on his official social media, one of which was even inspired by the Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh.

Hrithik's Ranveer-inspired casual avatar that garnered eyeballs on Instagram

Hrithik Roshan in his newfound love for classy caps

Hrithik Roshan giving out his ZNMD character vibe in this white sweatshirt while immersed in his mobile phone

Ranveer Singh's photos

Ranveer Singh's photos on Instagram are all about colours, donning risky outfits, and never hesitating to experiment with his apparel. Even his casual wear showcases a lot of colours. Check out some of his casual wears that he has shared on his social media account.

Ranveer's colourful casuals

Ranveer Singh's black pullover shirt can suit anyone

Ranveer Singh's casual look that showcases his Gully Boy vibe

