Hrithik Roshan Vs Ranveer Singh: Who Looks Better In Casual Wears?

Bollywood News

Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh have quite a different sense of style as far as casuals are concerned. Check out these pics & tell us who looked better.

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is an established Bollywood actor who is often loved for his stylish looks and fashionable dressing sense. When pitted against one another, Hrithik and Ranveer Singh's style statement comes across with a lot of contrasting features. Take a look at the casual outfits donned by these two top Bollywood actors and tell us whose casual style you actually prefer.

ALSO READ| Tiger Shroff Calls Salman Khan And Hrithik Roshan Bollywood's 'lion And Cheetah'

Hrithik Roshan's photos

Hrithik Roshan's photos on Instagram are an embodiment of class, uber-cool styling and more of neutral colours of clothing. Check out some of his latest casual wears that he shared on his official social media, one of which was even inspired by the Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh. 

Hrithik's Ranveer-inspired casual avatar that garnered eyeballs on Instagram

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan Reveals He Felt Most Connected To 'Rohit' From 'Koi Mil Gaya'

Hrithik Roshan in his newfound love for classy caps

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

Hrithik Roshan giving out his ZNMD character vibe in this white sweatshirt while immersed in his mobile phone 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

Ranveer Singh's photos

Ranveer Singh's photos on Instagram are all about colours, donning risky outfits, and never hesitating to experiment with his apparel. Even his casual wear showcases a lot of colours. Check out some of his casual wears that he has shared on his social media account. 

Ranveer's colourful casuals

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan's Forgotten Songs From 2000-2003 That You Might Want To Listen To Now!

Ranveer Singh's black pullover shirt can suit anyone

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Ranveer Singh's casual look that showcases his Gully Boy vibe

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan Essayed Some Serious Characters In His Bollywood Career | Can You Guess?

 

 

First Published:
