Ranveer Singh Lends Support To Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, Her Onscreen Love Reacts

The trailer of Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak is out. Deepika plays the role of an acid attack survivor, Malti in the movie. Based on true events, the trailer starts with a shot of protest going on Delhi roads about Malti's acid attack case. In the next visual, she falls on the ground after being attacked by acid. The movie follows the journey of acid-attack survivor and shows how Malti won her battle against the crime. Apart from this, fans will also witness a love story between Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the upcoming film. The lead actor of the movie, Deepika Padukone shared a picture and also explained why Chhapaak is special for her. Meanwhile, like a doting husband, Ranveer Singh also promoted Deepika's upcoming film by showing her love and support on social media.

Ranveer Singh promoted Chhapaak

Ranveer Singh is known for encouraging and bringing awareness about topics like these. The actor of the upcoming film, Vikrant Massey thanked Ranveer Singh in the comments for sharing the picture on his Instagram handle. Apart from it, Ranveer is also seen commenting on various pictures of his wife on Instagram. Take a look at the picture where the actor promoted Chhapaak.

About the movie

The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar and bankrolled by Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar in collaboration with Fox Star Studios. The movie will release on January 10, 2019. Take a look at Chhapaak's trailer.

