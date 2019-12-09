Ranveer Singh, 'Kabir Singh', And Sara Ali Khan Are All Smiles; Watch Here

Ranveer Singh never fails to entertain his fans with his antics. His energy is what the fans love. The actor recently stole the show at the Star Screen Awards function as he won multiple awards and did a small dance performance for his fans. He won the 'Best Actor in a Leading Role' for Gully Boy & 'Entertainer of the Year'. Ranveer Singh was also seen posing for pictures with his Simmba co-star Sara Ali Khan. He later brought in 'Kabir Singh' aka Shahid Kapoor and introduced him to Sara. The trio could be seen as all smiles in this small video as they seemingly have a fun interaction.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood Actors Who Have Mastered Regional Accents

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor: Actor's Most Quirky Outfits You Must Check Out

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan dance to the tunes of Aankh Marey

Meanwhile, at the awards ceremony, Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh were also seen dancing to the tunes of Aankh Marey from their film Simmba. It was an impressive performance from the duo who proved once again that they are two of the greatest entertainers in Bollywood as they managed to win the hearts of the audience. Watch the video here:

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Schools Ranveer After He Forgets Steps Of 'Aankh Marey', Video Goes Viral

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan has two major films lined up. One of them is David Dhawan's upcoming project Coolie No. 1. The film is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name and features Varun Dhawan alongside Sara. Coolie No. 1 is set to release in May next year. She will also be seen in the romantic-drama Aaj Kal where she will star opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film is slated to release on February 14, 2020, on Valentine's Day.

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in the sport-drama film '83, where he will be paired alongside wife Deepika Padukone. As for Shahid Kapoor, he will look to grab the spotlight with his upcoming film Jersey. This is also a sports drama and will see Shahid Kapoor portray the role of a cricketer.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Is All Praises For Ranveer Singh And Rohit Shetty, Here's Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.