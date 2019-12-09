MasterChef India: Ranveer Brar Nails The Blind Jalebi Challenge Like A Pro; Watch Video

MasterChef India is known to be one of the most popular cooking reality shows. However, the makers are back with an all-new season. This season will be judged by the renowned celebrity chefs such as Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Vineet Bhatia. While the main aim of the challenges is that food is all about satisfying yours and your loved ones taste buds. But it just not how it seems in the recent episode. The main highlight of the episode was where Ranveer Brar blindfolds himself to make jalebis.

Ranveer Brar along with other judges were tasting the food of the contestants and came across one contestant where they were not satisfied with his dish but was deciding whether to give him another chance. That’s when Ranveer comes up with the task of making jalebis being blindfolded. Ranveer told the contestant that however he makes the contestant has to make it the same way. Ranveer starts preparing the jalebis and makes it perfect. Now it is time for the contestant to make the jalebis, but he was very worried as he never performed this task earlier so Ranveer told him to do whatever he can, so he went ahead and completed the task. While the judges took a lot at the jalebis he prepared they found that it wasn’t consistent and proper. But they were very happy with his determent vibe and gave him the MasterChef apron. Watch the promo here.

Vineet Bhatia is the new member in the panel of judges this season. In the first episode of MasterChef India season 6, the auditions of hunting master chefs have already begun. Those final bunch of contestants will then compete with each other to acquire the ultimate title of MasterChef India season 6, 2019. The running time of the show in 45 minutes while the agenda of this season is Soch, Surat Aur Swaad, which translates to Thoughts, Looks and Taste, while this season is tagged with Tasty Dish Varna Game Finish.

