Ranveer Singh And Mahesh Babu's Throwback Photo Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

Ranveer Singh’s picture with Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has been making rounds on social media. The duo was a part of a commercial for a beverage brand. In the viral photo, Mahesh Babu and Ranveer Singh can be seen immersed in a conversation while the former is holding a beverage bottle.

Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Babu's photo

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was featured in an advertisement for a leading beverage brand. The old behind-the-scenes snap of the duo recently surfaced on the internet. Popular celebrity photographer Manav Manglani took to his Instagram and shared a collage of two pictures featuring the actors. In the caption accompanying the post, he mentioned that it was an exclusive throwback picture from the sets of an ad shoot in Mumbai. The Instagram picture garnered numerous comments and likes Take a look at the photo featuring Ranveer Singh with Mahesh Babu.

Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Babu’s throwback picture sent fans into a frenzy. Over two years ago, Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar also shared a similar photo of the duo on her official social media handle. She uploaded a picture of Singh with Mahesh Babu, who had donned similar red and black outfits. Moreover, to match with their clothes, they have also worn red shaded sports shoes for the filming of the ad. The actors were on the sets of a beverage brand for an ad shoot. While Ranveer is visible eating something, Mahesh Babu is sitting beside him on a wooden chair. The Tollywood actor has his swag mode on by sporting a pair of sunglasses.

When Namrata Shirodkar shared the photo, it garnered over 36,000 likes in a short span. So, she shared a similar photo on her official Instagram account the next year, which also received a great response from fans. In the caption accompanying her photo, Mahesh Babu’s wife wrote, “The pic of the week ...Everyone’s talking about 😊😊.” Take a look:

Ranveer Singh's upcoming projects

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will appear in Kabir Khan’s sports drama flick 83 alongside Deepika Padukone. Featuring an ensemble star cast, the movie revolves around the Indian Cricket Team’s victory in 1983. While Singh will essay the role of Kapil Dev, Padukone will play his wife Romi Bhatia Dev. Ranvir Singh will also be a part of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu starred in the 2020 action flick Sarileru Neekevvaru, which emerged out to be commercially successful.

