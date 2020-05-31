Ranveer Singh Shares Post-workout Selfie, Calls Himself An 'Endorphin Junkie'

Amid lockdown, several celebs are paying more attention to working out by following a strict workout routine. Joining the bandwagon of stars, is dashing star Ranveer Singh, who seems to be sweating it out in the gym daily. Recently, the '83 actor shared a selfie on social media while flaunting his post-workout look and muscular body and called himself an “endorphin junkie.”

Ranveer Singh shares a post-workout selfie

The Padmavat actor took to his Instagram page and shared a selfie while showing his post-workout look. In the picture, the actor can be seen flaunting his muscles, well-groomed beard, and sweaty hair which shows how much hard work the actor is putting in to maintain a good shape. The actor in the caption urged his fans and followers to lend a helping hand in whatever way they can to help the community. He also asked the fans to donate for coronavirus warriors.

Read: Ranveer Singh And Mahesh Babu's Throwback Photo Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

Read: John Cena Dubs Ranveer Singh As 'Stone Cold Singh', Shares Photo With Dreadlocks; See Pic

Several fans of the ace actor dropped their loving comments under the post. Some praised the actor for his thought-provoking post while the other poured in their love for his muscular body. One of the users praised his body and wrote, “very hot.” Another user chimed in and wrote that Ranveer has a superb body. Another user expressed her love for the heartthrob ad wrote that the actor is looking very hot in the snap. Earlier, the actor turned up the heat with his last post on his Instagram page. The actor shared a throwback picture of himself where he looked dapper and tranquil in a white T-shirt and a black hairband seated near a beach.

On the work front

The actor will be seen next in the upcoming Kabir Khan directorial '83 based on the events leading to the historic win for India at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh will essay the role of the 'Haryana Hurricane', Kapil Dev, in the film while Deepika Padukone will be seen in the role of his wife Romi Dev. The movie was originally scheduled to release in theatres on April 10, 2020, but has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus scare.

The actor will also feature in Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2020. Ranveer is also slated to feature in magnum opus Takht along with an ensemble cast of actors Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and others.

Read: Ranveer Singh's Multiple Interests, Education & Other Lesser-known Facts About The Actor

Read: Ranveer Singh's 'Ram Leela' And Other International Movies Made On 'Romeo And Juliet'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.