Ranveer Singh Reveals That Deepika Padukone Is ‘ruthless’ When They Play Badminton

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. They not only portray their love for each other openly but also pull each other’s leg at any given chance. Recently in a live chat on social media, Ranveer Singh had some hilarious yet ruthless revelations about Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer Singh reveals what is it like to play a game of badminton with Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh recently conducted a live chat with Indian footballer Sunil Chetri. The footballer mentioned how Deepika Padukone had revealed earlier how bad Ranveer Singh is at a game of badminton. While quoting her further, Sunil Chetri also added how Deepika hasn't let Ranveer Singh score more than three points. Deepika's father and ace badminton player Prakash Padukone and as a result she has been playing the sport for a while, though this doesn't preclude the fact that she's probably just better at it than Ranveer.

On knowing that his secret has now been exposed, Ranveer Singh yelled out to Deepika Padukone. He called out to his “baby” and added that she is exposing his truth. However, one could hear Deepika Padukone laughing in the background as Ranveer Singh is left speechless. She then even crashed his live session by pointing a thumbs up on the screen to which even Sunil Chetri was all laughs.

Ranveer Singh then spilled the beans about how his matches with Deepika Padukone turn out to be. He revealed how he always thought he was an athletic person until he started playing with his wife. He revealed that the most he has scored until now is three points and to top it off, there are also times where he would not even get marked.

Deepika Padukone had been out of practice for a while and hence, Ranveer Singh thought that he will put up a good fight. However, Deepika proved her husband wrong. While talking further about the same, Ranveer Singh revealed that Deepika Padukone is “ruthless” and even embarrasses him at every point. He also revealed how his wife takes every game of badminton very seriously.

The actor also expressed his wish to get better at the game and beat his wife one day. He also added that he wants to do so to avoid being “a complete embarrassment on the court”. Ranveer Singh further revealed that he aims to cross the score of 10 in a 21 point game one day.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s live chat with Sunil Chetri here:

