Deepika Padukone Crashes Her 'baby' Ranveer Singh's Live Session With Sunil Chhetri

Ranveer Singh recently went live with Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri on Instagram. While the duo discussed Bollywood and football, Ranveer Singh’s beau Deepika Padukone had something to say. Check out this cute social media PDA Deepika Padukone did for Ranveer Singh.

While Ranveer Singh and Sunil Chhetri talked about different things, Sunil Chhetri went on to ask the former about his wife Deepika Padukone. As soon as Deepika Padukone’s name popped up, Ranveer Singh started praising his lady love and informed that Deepika Padukone was tuned into the live session and was seeing the live session from her room. Soon after Ranveer Singh mentioned Deepika, the Simmba actor’s ladylove showered love upon the actor in the comment section as she wrote: “I love you baby”.

Sunil Chhetri also questioned Ranveer Singh about his disturbed sleeping schedule and how Deepika is helping him to sleep. To which, Ranveer Singh answered that his wife is still trying to figure out a way to fix his sleeping schedule. He also called Deepika Padukone as his 'biggest supporter'.

Ranveer Singh further talked about Deepika Padukone supporting him through his initial career phase. He also shared that when he started dating Deepika Padukone, he was still new in Bollywood and his beau helped him through his journey. Ranveer Singh wrapped up his talk by giving the entire credit to Deepika Padukone for a successful career.

What's next for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expected to feature in Kabir Khan's upcoming film '83 as husband and wife onscreen. The film was slated for theatrical release in April but is now postponed given the shutdown of theatres due to coronavirus outbreak. Ranveer Singh will also be seen onscreen in Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar that is tentatively scheduled for release in September. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will be seen in a yet-untitled film along with Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Student Of The Year 2 actor Ananya Panday. The film will be directed by Kapoor & Sons fame Shakun Batra.

