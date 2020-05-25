Ranveer Singh Reveals What He Had To Do To Bag The Role Of 'Murad' In 'Gully Boy'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh while conversing with footballer Sunil Chhetri revealed what he did to bag the role of Murad in Gully Boy. In the conversation, Ranveer Singh and Sunil Chhetri spoke about an array of topics including quarantine as well as movies. Ranveer Singh joined Sunil Chhetri on Instagram live and disclosed how he sent pictures of himself in a hoodie to director Zoya Akhtar to bag the role.

Ranveer Singh on bagging Gully Boy

In the conversation, Ranveer Singh revealed that ‘it was a complicated process’ for him to be a part of Gully Boy. He recalls that Zoya Akhtar had to fly to Paris to narrate the script of Gully Boy to him. He went on to say that he was floored with the movie. In the live chat, Ranveer Singh stated that the character was a ‘dream’. He went on to say that he couldn’t imagine such an amazing character coming his way.

Ranveer Singh stated that in order for him to become a part of the film, Zoya Akhtar would have to wait longer than she wanted to. Ranveer Singh spoke about how he felt that the part that was so perfect for him was slipping out of his fingers. He said, in the end, it was his perseverance that helped him bag the role. He disclosed that he would wear a hoodie and take selfies, which he would send to Zoya Akhtar. Ranveer Singh also stated that he would send long messages to Zoya Akhtar along with the pictures saying that only he can do this role.

Ranveer Singh mentioned that he was fortunate enough to land the role. In the video chat, Ranveer Singh mentioned that he loves Mumbai, the city that he is born in and he is a huge fan of rap music. Hence, when the role of Murad was narrated to him he instantly liked it. The role, according to him, was a perfect blend of rap and his love for the city. He also stated that the film was an ode to the city that he is born in.

Ranveer Singh while talking about the film stated that working on it was a ‘rewarding experience’. He also stated that the film will always be a ‘glowing gem’ in his film career. Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy cast Ranveer Singh alongside Alia Bhatt. The movie also starred Vijay Maurya and introduced Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ranveer Singh in the live chat also stated that he was quite happy that the film was culturally relevant and that it received commercial success along with great critical acclaim.

