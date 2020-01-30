Ranveer Singh has been currently busy with the post-production of Kabir Khan’s much anticipated 83’. The film has already created a massive buzz among fans who are eager to witness the story of the iconic World Cup win of 1983. Not too long ago, Ranveer also announced his next film titled Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actor posted the first look of the film and fans were delighted to watch him in his new avatar.

Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar gets Ratna Pathak Shah on board

The film is expected to be about a man with extraordinary dreams, according to an entertainment portal. In the poster released by Ranveer, the actor can be seen wearing an orange, polka dot polo-neck T-shirt with a pair of faded grey jeans. His hair is pushed to one side to give a dapper yet nerdy essence. The actor also sports an old-school golden watch to complete his look.

The film will also see Arjun Reddy fame actor Shalini Panday starring opposite Ranveer Singh. It was also revealed by a news portal that Ratna Pathak Shah will also join the cast and will be seen playing the role of Ranveer’s mother. It was reported by the portal that debut director Divyang Thakkar was eager to cast her for the role and was delighted when she agreed.

In an interview with the portal, the director mentioned that he was a fan of her work during his theatre days. Ratna herself spoke about the role and added that a few months ago a young actor had come to her with a script, she was sceptical as she thought actors making movies can be risky. However, she continued to read the script and was entertained thoroughly towards the end of the reading. She stated that the film not only has a message but also has a heart and talks about issues she personally feels strongly about.

