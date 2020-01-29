Ranveer Singh 'surprised' On Seeing A Fan's Phone Cover; Know Why

Ranveer Singh has evidently earned a lot of love from his fans for his incredible performances in some of the best films of the decade. The actor has delivered some of the biggest hits in the past decade and has a bankable star. Not only do fans love his performances and style, but the actor is also always known to greet fans with a lot of love and warmth. And, this time around, one of the fans managed to surprise Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh surprised by a fan

As per reports, Ranveer Singh was at the airport returning from a promotional event for his upcoming film, '83. The actor, as usual, was greeted by many fans who rushed to get a glimpse of Ranveer or get a selfie with him. Amongst several fans was also a woman who was patiently waiting for her turn to click a selfie with the star. Ranveer Singh's eyes lit up when he saw that the lady was having a phone cover with his face on it.

Reports suggest further that Ranveer Singh was honestly amused to know that a woman had kept his photo as her phone cover. This sweet gesture by his fan left Ranveer pleasantly surprised and he ensured that the lady with his photo on her phone cover knows that he appreciates the loving gesture. This isn't the first time when Ranveer has treated his fans with love. Recently, when Ranveer was at the poster launch event for '83, he waited at the stadium gate of the event to click selfies with fans.

Image courtesy - Ranveer Singh Instagram

